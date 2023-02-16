NEWBURYPORT — Tune in to this Saturday's Local Pulse live internet radio program as host, Joe DiBiase, talks with Kathleen O'Connor Ives and Lynn Schow about their thoughts on the soon-to-be introduced efforts to allow adult retail cannabis shops in Newburyport.
Also in the studio will be Laura Viola Maccarone from the Newburyport Youth Hockey League about an upcoming fundraiser at The Screening Room, and youth hockey in general.
Broadcast from the Newburyport Daily News office on Liberty Street, Local Pulse's Show #436 will go live at www.newburyportnews.com/localpulse/ at 9 a.m. this Saturday. This, and all previous episodes, are available at the site mentioned above and wherever you listen to podcasts.
