WEST NEWBURY — Veteran police Officer Eric Forni served his first day at the town’s newest sergeant Sunday, four days after he was sworn in by Town Clerk Michael McCarron at the police station.
Forni will serve as the overnight sergeant, a new position for the Police Department. In that role, he will supervise all officers assigned to the overnight shift and will perform other administrative duties, such as managing the department’s field training officers.
“Congratulations to Sgt. Forni on this well-deserved promotion,” Chief Jeffrey Durand said.
“He has proven himself to be a valuable team member and demonstrated hard work and dedication during this time at the West Newbury Police Department. I am confident that he will continue to excel in this new role and wish him all the best as he takes this next step in his career.”
Forni joined the department in 2006 as a patrol officer. He has been a field training officer and firearms instructor.
Prior to that, he was a longtime dispatcher for the Newburyport Police Department.
