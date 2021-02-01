NEWBURYPORT — In its bid to find a permanent home for Newburyport Youth Services, the organization's fundraising and advocacy arm, Friends of NYS, hosted a community forum Sunday night to answer questions about how such programming benefits not only young people, but the community as a whole.
Newburyport Youth Services was created in 2005. Its director, Andi Egmont, worked with then-City Councilor Donna Holaday — now the mayor — to apply for a federal Drug-Free Communities Support grant that the city was awarded "to my shock," Egmont said.
The grant provided the city with $375,000 over those first five years. In 2010, Newburyport received the grant again, this time it was $750,000 over five years.
With this funding, Egmont said she was able to transform what was previously a recreation department into something that looked more broadly at what it means to meet the needs of young people.
The main difference between Newburyport Youth Services and other traditional youth programming is its focus on a philosophy called "positive youth development."
Staff members are trained to treat young people as participants, rather than recipients of the organization's services. This means that topics such as substance abuse and suicide prevention are addressed in a collaborative way.
"So, instead of looking at young people as problems or issues that we need to fix, we look at them as resources in our community," Egmont said, explaining how the organization works to instill resilience in young people.
Newburyport Youth Services also works to support all young people, not just what society deems "at risk."
While the common belief is that certain children are more at risk for unhealthy behavior due to their socioeconomic status or race, "positive youth development says that all young people are at risk for something," Egmont said. "It doesn't matter who you are."
In Newburyport, for example, children who seem to have it the most together are often the ones who feel the most pressure not to fail, Egmont explained.
The organization's core services include providing year-round recreational programs for children of all ages and their families, empowering young people to become leaders in the community, preventing substance abuse and other high-risk behavior through positive approaches, supporting children and families in various ways, and working with partners throughout the community to foster healthy youth development.
The tagline at Newburyport Youth Services is "explore more," which comes from its mission to help young people find what they are passionate about. In finding that niche, young people are more likely to make healthier choices in their lives, Egmont said.
The forum Sunday focused on the mission of Newburyport Youth Services as it pertains to an overall goal of finding a permanent home. Specific sites were not discussed directly , but advocates hope the city will purchase the property at 57 Low St. and consider moving Newburyport Youth Services from the former Brown School at 42 Milk St. to what they consider a more centralized location.
Egmont focused the conversations on the philosophy of Newburyport Youth Services because it speaks to the organization's specific needs in seeking a new space.
Answers to frequently asked questions regarding the search for a permanent home were addressed further at www.icontact-archive.com/archive?c=1526697&f=1630&s=1671&m=411065&t=863f740081704cb4306a01aff8f79141d19bbf9a2b29dde2177d6f9bc8579233&fbclid=IwAR3czbripZ52dVu_O9-tiKHTKsfu8CGghFEbwDdcSDl2x0iy7nPh46M5IJw
