WEST NEWBURY — The town’s veterans, their families and surviving spouses of those who served in the military are invited to a forum in Byfield to discuss a variety of services and benefits available to them, particularly those with limited incomes.
On Sept. 1, Karen Tyler, district director of the Eastern Essex Department of Veterans Services, will speak on such topics that include service-connected disability claims; Veterans Administration benefit aid and attendance; Welcome Home bonuses for anyone who served after Sept. 11, 2001; Agent Orange; and Local Benefit Chapter 115.
Local Benefit Chapter 115 provides help to veterans in financial need and their families. Benefits include cash assistance, medical expense reimbursements, emergency assistance for people behind on their mortgage, rent or utilities; food, clothing and medical care; and emergency home repairs or natural disasters.
A representative from the VA will talk about health care enrollment and answer any questions. For proof of service, bring the DD214.
The forum starts at 10 a.m. at the Byfield Community Arts Center, 7 Central St., Byfield.
For more information, contact Tyler at ktyler@eessexvets.com or 978-356-6699.
