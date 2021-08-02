NEWBURYPORT — Two Newburyport mayoral forums are scheduled in the coming weeks, including one sponsored by The Daily News that will be open to a live audience.
The Daily News forum, to which candidates Sean Reardon, Warren Russo and Charlie Tontar have agreed to attend, will be Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. in the Nock Middle School auditorium, 70 Low St.
Amber Hewett of Newburyport will serve as moderator before a live audience and the forum will be taped by Greater Newburyport Community Media Hub for broadcast on local cable TV.
Richard K. Lodge, editor of The Daily News, is compiling questions on a variety of local issues and welcomes suggested questions sent by email to rlodge@newburyportnews.com or dropped off at The Daily News office at 23 Liberty St. Although the public is invited to attend, no questions will be taken from the public the night of the forum.
This event will follow COVID-19 guidelines from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A second forum will feature the three candidates on a live broadcast of Local Pulse, the internet radio program hosted by Joe DiBiase at The Daily News office.
The Local Pulse forum will run on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and will be available for download at any time from www.newburyportnews.com/localpulse.
No live audience will be allowed at the Local Pulse forum.
The preliminary election is Tuesday, Sept. 21, and the general election is Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The Daily News is working on details for mayoral candidates forums in both Newburyport and Amesbury after the preliminary election date.
In Amesbury, Mayor Kassandra Gove is seeking reelection and faces a challenge from James Kelcourse.
