NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Public Library will partner with the state Department of Children and Families to host a virtual information session on foster care Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.
The DCF is actively recruiting foster parents for children coming into care.
It is searching for people and families with the love and patience to help foster children, whether they are single, married, partnered, divorced or widowed. It does not matter if they own their home or rent.
The DCF needs homes for those up to age 22, which includes sibling groups, children with special needs, medically involved children, older teens, and infants born exposed to drugs.
The state is looking for long-term foster homes but also has a need for emergency and respite homes that involve a shorter time commitment on the part of a foster family.
The DCF’s goal is to provide foster children with a supportive and healing environment in a home in their own community until they can be reunited with their families or another plan can be made on their behalf.
To learn more about becoming a foster parent along with the application process and supports provided by the DCF, attend the virtual information meeting.
Participants can register via the library event calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/08-2020 or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242. The library is at 94 State St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.