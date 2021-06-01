NEWBURYPORT — A virtual information session on foster care will be offered June 15 by Newburyport Public Library and the state Department of Children and Families.
The session begins at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom. DCF is recruiting foster parents for children in the community.
The agency is searching for individuals and families with the love and patience to help foster children. They can be single, married, partnered, divorced or widowed, and own their home or rent, according to a press release.
DCF needs homes for children up to age 22, including sibling groups, children with special needs, those with medical issues, older teens, and infants born exposed to drugs. Needed are long-term foster homes along with emergency and respite homes that involve a shorter time commitment.
DCF’s goal is to provide foster children with a supportive and healing environment in a home in their own community until they can be reunited with their families or another plan can be made on their behalf.
If thinking about becoming a foster parent, learn more about the application process and the support provided by DCF by viewing the virtual information meeting.
Register via the library event calendar at www.newburyportpl.org/events/06-2021 or by calling 978-465-4428, ext. 242.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.