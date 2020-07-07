Foster homes play key role at Feline Rescue Society

SALISBURY — With the cat shelter currently closed to the public, foster homes have played a vital role in virtual adoptions at the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society.
The shelter first halted adoptions and closed its doors in late March following Gov. Charlie Baker's stay-at-home order. All cats and kittens were moved to foster homes and the organization did its best to continue its work remotely as a resource to the community for all cat-related emergencies, development and communications manager Stephanie Lyon said.
In late April, the shelter completed its first virtual adoption and invited applicants to fill out a questionnaire online. While foster homes were always integral to the organization, they took on a more proactive role these last few months. Foster homes are now responsible for taking photos and videos and providing written descriptions of the cats in their care.
An adoption counselor would then share that information, along with the medical history and any additional notes, with potential adopters to determine the right fit. Adopters complete the process via phone and email and then schedule a time for a contact-less pickup.
The organization set up Zoom meetings between foster homes and interested applicants for adult cats.
Lyon, who was fostering a cat for about three months, said a Zoom meeting last week helped connect the cat with its future adopter. The cat is now in a foster-to-adopt process, she said.
"It was fun to do a Zoom meeting because fosters aren't usually involved in the process in that way," she said.
Speaking on the influx of adoption inquiries recently, shelter manager Britney Fox Hover said adult cats and kittens are receiving dozens of applications. The organization now has a running list of more than 100 people waiting for more kittens to be available.
"It's more work in some ways and less work in other ways than we would be doing normally," Hover said. "We're not turning cats away. We're finding new foster homes. We're trying to expand and make this process as sustainable as possible."
Hover said she understands that people enjoy visiting the shelter, but the dependence on foster homes has been beneficial for the cats. In a foster home, they tend to settle in easier and show their true personalities. They are also less likely to contract illnesses.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization opened a pet pantry with donated cat food and litter for the public. Initially, the pantry was accessible to residents of Salisbury, Amesbury and Newburyport, but it soon expanded to those in Merrimac and Seabrook.
In addition to helping people in the community, the pantry benefited area food pantries, which distributed the food and litter donations to those in need.
As more people transition back into office life after working from home during the pandemic, Lyons said keeping a routine for cats is important, just like it is for dogs. Some cats need playtime, while others prefer a consistent feeding schedule, she said.
"They're creatures of habit so if you have them on a schedule, that definitely takes a lot of uncertainty and scariness away from them," Hover added, saying how some cats are more "clingy" than others.
Additionally, the organization recently hired Lauren Glickman as its new executive director. Glickman is working remotely from Seattle until it's safer to travel, Lyon said.
For more information on the organization, cat adoptions or the pet pantry, go to https://mrfrs.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.