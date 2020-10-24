Foundation donates $5K for tavern exhibit   

NEWBURYPORT – The Newburyport Bank Charitable Foundation has donated $5,000 to the Custom House Maritime Museum in sponsorship of its early American tavern exhibit, a special presentation that runs through July.
The exhibit not only deals with the history of eating, drinking and lodging, but also sheds light on the important role the tavern played within the community, serving as a gathering place for civic functions, court proceedings and political debate, according to a press release.
Through artifacts gathered from other museums and private sources, the exhibit illustrates the material realities of everyday life during this period.
“In a very real way, the American tavern was central to the lives and livelihoods of those within our young, growing towns,” said Lloyd Hamm, president and CEO of Newburyport Bank.
“It was a place to eat and drink – and a place to meet friends and debate foes," he said. "The early American tavern exhibit brings all these important aspects to life, and we are proud to lend our support.”
For more about the Custom House and its collection: www.customhousemaritimemuseum.org.
