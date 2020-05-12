AMESBURY — Four employees at the city's CVS Pharmacy have been put on paid leave and asked to self-quarantine after one tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
Mike DeAngelis, a corporate communications senior director for CVS Health, said in an email the drug store chain was informed on May 1 that an employee at its Macy Street location had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
DeAngelis said the employee has not been in the store since March 25 and, since then, the store has followed CVS' pandemic protocols which include hourly cleaning of hard surfaces and more frequent cleaning of commonly handled items in the store.
"Upon notification of the positive test result we placed three co-workers who were exposed to the employee into quarantine," DeAngelis stated. "The employee and coworkers are now on paid leave."
According to DeAngelis, CVS Health has a policy of a 14-day paid leave quarantine for any potentially exposed employee which starts from the date of each worker's last shift worked.
Jack Morris, the health director for Amesbury, said he was pleased by the company's response.
"It sounds like they are implementing the appropriate protocols," Morris said. "They have enhanced their sanitation upon hearing about the situation and put these three coworkers, who I would assume had some level of exposure, on quarantine for at least 14 days. They did what they were supposed to do."
