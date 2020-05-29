NEWBURY — Four of the five candidates vying for two seats on the Board of Selectmen participated in the town’s first-ever virtual debate Wednesday night, with about 40 people tuned in to the hourlong forum sponsored by The Daily News.
Moderator Richard K. Lodge, the newspaper’s editor, asked questions of incumbents JR Colby and Damon Jespersen and challengers Geraldine Heavey and Jack Rybicki. Candidate Chuck Bear was unavailable Wednesday evening. The program can be seen on the Newbury cable access channel and YouTube.
The four fielded questions on Newbury’s capital and affordable housing needs, seasonal public restrooms on Plum Island, whether the town clerk’s position should be elected or appointed, and the role public comment should play at selectmen meetings.
Late in the program, they were allowed to ask a question of another candidate of their choice.
When Colby asked Jespersen to describe what he thought of him as a person and a leader, Jespersen said Colby was “one of the hardest-working people I know.” Although Colby’s leadership style initially had some “rough edges,” he has grown into the position and continues to develop, Jespersen said.
When her turn came, Heavey asked Colby why he had “to be such a tough guy” as chairman. Colby said that while holding people accountable can be perceived as mean, it “takes a strong stomach to do this job ... . The job should be done by the book and that’s just what I am doing.”
Jespersen pointed out what he saw as the hypocrisy of Heavey calling for more civility on the board when she is a supporter of Selectman Mike Doyle, who is seen by some selectmen and town employees as uncivil and unethical. Heavey said the question underscored that Jespersen really doesn’t believe in being civil.
Heavey said the other selectmen try to silence Doyle when he doesn’t march in step with them. “I can be civil to him and I can be civil even to you,” she said.
Rybicki wondered why Colby viewed residents raising concerns as “nefarious and undermining” to town leaders and the well-being of the community.
“I’m not going to name names or drag people through the mud,” Colby said, calling on everyone to move forward together.
On other issues, Heavey said she wasn’t born in Newbury, which she believes is a strength. The retired attorney said she offers a fresh perspective and extensive legal and municipal experience and education. If elected, Heavey said she will “sow the seeds of respect, transparency and dignity.”
The biggest obstacle to solving capital needs is a lack of easy access to information. “I’d like to work on transparency,” she said.
Heavey said she favors restrooms near the beach but not at 31 Plum Island Blvd., where traffic and flooding are problems. She wants affordable housing for people who have grown up in town.
In addition, she said selectmen should reinstate public comment at their meetings. “It’s time to put on their big boy pants and allow the people to talk,” she said.
Colby said he was against selling 31 Plum Island Blvd. Voters purchased the property to renovate into seasonal public restrooms, but then rejected spending the money to do so.
“We’re a beach community,” he said. “If there’s nowhere to go, people are going to find a place.” He also supports building an apartment complex with low-income units as a way to meet state affordable housing requirements.
Jespersen said he would like to move forward with much-needed capital projects, including renovation of Town Hall. In response to a question about housing, he called the Chapter 40B housing development on Pearson Drive “a travesty” and said he is working with the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission and Habitat for Humanity to have Triton Regional High School students annually build local affordable housing.
With proper planning and use of the Department of Public Works for general contracting, 31 Plum Island Blvd. will provide a permanent solution to an old problem. “Planning ahead for long-term projects will always make us a stronger community,” he said.
Jespersen urged voters to stay the course, saying “we have gotten things done, we listen, we communicate, we’re moving things forward.”
Rybicki called himself “a meat-on-the-bones guy who comes prepared to meetings.” In light of COVID-19 impacts on local and state revenues, he said department heads should revise their budgets as town leaders continue following state guidelines and mandates. “This is the time to concentrate on citizens’ needs” such as developing the Central Street recreation area into the destination spot for all residents, he said.
Recently, taxpayers have used their votes effectively, turning down overrides and sending selectmen back to the drawing board to find better solutions, he said.
Colby’s proposal to “herd” people who can’t afford market rate homes into a designated affordable apartment complex “bothers me on a number of levels,” Rybicki said. He said he would work with organizations that best understand the issue and listen to the people involved, many who have grown up in town and wish to stay.
“Citizens’ concerns and input are what drives Newbury and to not listen is criminal,” he said. “I’ll listen, when you call, I will answer; and will relentlessly pursue every concern.”
