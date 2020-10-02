WEST NEWBURY — Health Agent Paul Sevigny reported that four additional residents tested positive for COVID-19, raising the total number of confirmed cases in town to 18.
One person has completed the isolation protocol and recovered; the remaining three are being supported, monitored and interviewed by West Newbury’s public health nurse for contact tracing to identify additional potentially infected people per the state’s Department of Health guidelines.
Sevigny noted that earlier this week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced the state will progress into Step II of Phase III for lower-risk communities effective Monday. Lower-risk communities are defined as cities and towns that have not been a “red” community in any of the last three Department of Public Health weekly reports.
The limit for indoor gatherings remains at 25 people for all communities. Outdoor gatherings at private residences and in private backyards remain 50 people for all communities. Outdoor gatherings at event venues and in public settings will have a limit of 50 people in Step I communities, and a limit of 100 people in lower-risk, Step II communities.
Even though West Newbury is defined as a low-risk community, the change will likely not directly affect the town, but people may notice the expanded size of gatherings when visiting larger neighboring communities, he noted.
The Board of Health has weekly discussions with the Pentucket Regional School District to stay ahead of any potential COVID problems within the school community, the health agent noted.
“The schools are doing great,” with parents doing a good job of keeping students who are feeling ill at home, he said.
“As we all try to get back to some type of normalcy by going out to restaurants, getting back to in-person learning at school or watching our children play sports, we all need to remember that the virus is still very much alive and active throughout our region,” Sevigny said.
“We need to continue practicing social distancing, wearing face coverings, washing hands frequently, covering cough and sneezes, cleaning and sanitizing frequently and monitoring our health daily,” he added. “At any time, we could be infected and have no symptoms while we are actively infecting others.”
Anyone concerned they were exposed to COVID-19, or who has developed a fever and respiratory symptoms such as a cough or difficulty breathing, should call their health care provider immediately.
