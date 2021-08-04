NEWBURYPORT — Four people who made significant contributions as community volunteers will be honored Wednesday during Yankee Homecoming’s Generations of Giving.
The event, sponsored by Atria Senior Living, will take place at the Senior Community Center, 331 High St., at 4 p.m.
The honorees are Nancy Burke, George Burtch, Spencer Gray and Sophia Navarro, according to the Yankee Homecoming Committee.
Burke spends each Friday unloading vehicles, organizing donations and distributing food to more than 200 people at the First Parish Church Food Pantry in Newbury. She arrives early in the morning and often doesn’t leave until early evening.
On Saturday mornings, she can be seen serving breakfast sandwiches at Central Congregational Church.
Burke is also a founding member of Sunday Sandwiches, a lunch program at Old South Presbyterian Church that serves sandwiches to the elderly and homeless.
She also provides the elderly and physically disabled people with transportation to weekly appointments and makes time to work on several Habitat for Humanity projects each year.
Burtch, a transportation volunteer at Anna Jaques Hospital with more than 200 volunteer hours and two years under his belt, was one of the first volunteers to return to the hospital after volunteer activity was put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He quickly jumped back in to pick up extra shifts and assist where needed.
“George is an exemplary volunteer who really cares about others,” Cheryl Straub, the hospital’s director of volunteer activities, said in her nomination, according to the Yankee Homecoming website.
“Our staff really enjoys George, and he gets along great with everyone,” Straub said. “He goes above and beyond where he is here at the hospital.”
Gray, a volunteer for the food ministries at Central Congregational Church, cooks breakfast for more than 70 people on Saturday mornings and is well-known for his french toast. He also serves evening meals, sponsored by The Pettengill House, at East Parish United Methodist Church in Salisbury.
He earned his rank as Eagle Scout on July 15 for his project, enhancing the usability of the Little River Trail system with the installation of nearly 60 trail signs and markers.
This came after years of work as a member of Boy Scout Troop 251 of Newburyport, where he participated in Thanksgiving and Christmas food drives each year and helped with other projects such as making the Hale Street entrance to the trails accessible to those with physical disabilities.
Navarro, who has been a member of Newburyport Youth Services since elementary school, transitioned into a leadership role in middle school and has continued that into her high school years.
She volunteers at Our Neighbors’ Table in Amesbury and works the Recreation Department’s Snack Shack, which raises money for Youth Services programs.
Navarro also stays active in social justice efforts, fundraising for groups that combat racism and injustice.
Yankee Homecoming activities continue Thursday with an open house at the U.S. Coast Guard Station on the Merrimack River from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
At 6 p.m., the Newburyport Lions Club will host the Bed Race on Federal Street. Registration is $30 per bed and proceeds benefit local charities. To learn more, contact Frank Bertolino at 978-270-0365 or fpb4kw@gmail.com.
On Friday, the Newburyport Knights of Columbus will sponsor an American Red Cross blood drive at the Elks Lodge, 25 Low St., from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On Saturday, there will be a family scavenger hunt, the competitive cornhole tournament and a road rally, as well as fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
On Sunday, the parade will roll down High Street beginning at noon. Anyone attending the parade is asked to bring nonperishable food and personal care items as part of Pennies for Poverty’s Grocery Cart Challenge.
More information is available in a previous article at www.newburyportnews.com/news/local_news/pennies-for-poverty-requests-food-donations/article_31588882-75b7-596d-b6bf-dbbc1cbe65cf.html.
Other events throughout the week include a door decorating contest, a support local contest, waterfront morning workouts, waterfront concerts, the Yankee Homecoming marketplace in and around Market Square, heritage tours and downtown entertainment.
For more on Yankee Homecoming, visit visit http://yankeehomecoming.com.
