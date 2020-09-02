NEWBURYPORT – A Framingham man charged with child enticement and other sex-related offenses following his arrest in October by Newbury police avoided jail time Tuesday after pleading guilty to several charges.
Michael J. Iodice, 65, was also charged with sending obscene matter to a minor and distributing obscene matter online to someone he thought was a 14-year-old child but turned out to be a Newbury police officer.
On Tuesday, Judge Peter Doyle sentenced Iodice to 2½ years in jail but suspended all jail time for two years while on probation. During that time, Iodice must register with the state Sex Offender Registry Board, wear a GPS monitoring device, stay in Massachusetts and continue to receive mental health evaluations.
Court records say Iodice began exchanging messages with a Newbury police officer Oct. 3 through a web-based teen chat room. Over the next several days, Iodice told the officer that he fantasized about being with a young teen and didn’t care about the age difference.
About the same time, Iodice sent the officer a pornographic image of himself. Iodice also indicated he would like to meet at a motel for sex.
“The user suggested that he and the UC (undercover) could meet up on Columbus Day for the purpose of sexual conduct,” a police report reads.
The two agreed to meet in Newbury, and Iodice told the officer he would be driving a red Toyota pickup. Police asked him to meet at a Newburyport business.
Iodice agreed, prompting officers to set up surveillance there. Iodice parked and went into the business. While inside, police ran the truck’s license plate through a computer database and confirmed it was the Framingham man's vehicle.
The officer then asked Iodice to drive to another location where he believed the two would finally meet. When Iodice arrived, he was met by several local and area police officers and arrested without incident.
While speaking to an officer, Iodice said he believed he had been communicating online with a 14-year-old girl and admitted sending a pornographic image of himself, according to a report. He also admitted he wanted to have sex with the teen.
Police said when they searched his truck, they found cans of hard seltzer and condoms.
Iodice later told police he chatted with two teenage girls and exchanged graphic photos with at least one of them, according to court documents.
