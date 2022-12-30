AMESBURY — Heidi Fram loves the work she is able to do with Main Street Congregational Church, but is not so sure how she feels about receiving awards for it.
“It really is personally embarrassing because I enjoy doing what I do very much and I feel very blessed and fortunate to be able to do whatever it is that I do,” she said.
Fram, 73, has been named the Amesbury Council of Churches’ Layperson of the Year, and will be presented the award Jan. 8 at 11 a.m. at Main Street Congregational Church, 145 Main St.
The Byfield resident said she attended her local church for nearly 10 years before it closed, forcing her to find a new place to practice her faith and continue her work.
“When my longtime church closed here in Byfield, I needed a place to be and as I said, music and missions are two of my top priorities, and I had worked previously with the music director of Main Street at Rolling Ridge Conference Center in Andover,” Fram said.
“So I knew that he was there and he was a really good musician, and a longtime friend of mine went to that church and had been on a mission trip to Haiti,” she added. “And I said, ‘Well, you know, I could check this out.’ So it’s a really good fit for me because they are a group of people committed to helping the world, one stick at a time.”
Fram said she most recently went with five others to Fort Myers, Florida, during the second week of December to perform hurricane relief work after the area was devastated earlier this year. It was her fourth such trip.
“Just picking up sticks, it’s such a mess there that any little thing that you can do helps. and it’s always been my feeling that I know what I personally can do physically and emotionally, and I don’t expect anybody else to do the same things, but we all have a talent,” Fram said.
“And if all you can do is pray for me to help me get through whatever it is that I’m doing, then that’s just as important as moving a 20-foot beam that’s in the wrong place. We all have skills and gifts and talents.”
One thing Fram noted was how important the community aspect of church is to her and the various changes she has seen over the years.
“People’s attitudes are different. It’s not like when I was a kid. You went to Sunday school. Every Sunday, you went to church, and that isn’t the process now,” Fram said. “Kids have other things they’re doing, their sports and whatever. Everything happens and, and there’s not as a strong commitment to bring the family to church every Sunday.”
Fram spoke of church members’ efforts to bring themselves out into the community.
“So last year, we had a couple of craft fairs and flea markets on the lawn. Every year, we have a pumpkin experience at the Main Street Church that happens in the month of October,” she said.
“There’s an organization that grows pumpkins on an Indian reservation in New Mexico and sends them to churches and nonprofits all across the country. So we sell pumpkins and it’s just a wonderful experience for us because it’s like the perfect New England fall kind of thing to have a lawn full of thousands of pumpkins.”
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
