NEWBURYPORT – Fuel Training Studio is hosting two free community “boot camp” classes on the waterfront green behind Sea Level restaurant, 1 Market Square, on Saturday, Sept. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 2.
The exercise classes will run from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. each day and are open to people of all fitness levels.
Registration opens Saturday, Sept. 4, at fueltrainingstudio.com. Participants should bring sneakers, a mat and water.
For more information, call 978-270-0020.
