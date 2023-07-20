SALISBURY — Folks looking to take a ride at the new carousel pavilion can do so for free through the Parks and Recreation Commission’s Tuesdays are for Families at Salisbury Beach program.
The program runs every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until Aug. 22. Anyone looking to take advantage of the free rides can do so from noon to 2 p.m. as long as they participated in the morning events.
The Salisbury Beach Partnership’s historic carousel pavilion was officially cleared for full operation June 30.
The nonprofit organization launched the Campaign for the Historic Carousel in 2019 with the goal of raising $4.2 million to purchase a 1909 hand-carved Looff-Mangels carousel and build a year-round octagonal pavilion at 7 Broadway for its new home.
They initially set out to bring the 1890s Looff-Mangels Broadway Flying Horses Carousel back to the Beach Center following its sale and removal in the 1970s, but it turned out that the carousel was no longer intact.
Parks and Recreation Administrator Jennifer Roketenetz has said they would incorporate a carnival carousel rented out by the town as a way to cap off the Tuesday activities.
“Fast-forward to this year, we have this beautiful new building,” Roketenetz said.
She said it has been easy to work with the Salisbury Beach Partnership.
“When we reached out to the folks at the carousel, they were happy to work with us and just add to the fun lineup that we already have,” Roketenetz said.
She said the hope is to get more people down to the beach, with folks being able explore all the area has to offer and the promise of free rides on the carousel.
“They could come back at any time between 12 and 2 p.m. because we give them wristbands,” Roketenetz said.
She said the first Tuesday was a big success.
“We had probably close to 150 folks attend and most of them did go right to the carousel. Some of them just rode the carousel continuously ‘til 2 o’clock,” Roketenetz said.
She spoke about what it has meant for the town to have the historic carousel pavilion up and running.
“These are the things in 20 years, 30 years from now, that the kids today will remember as adults about their time coming to our beach. The carousel was a big part of that for so many people. The people that I’ve spoken with, it’s very emotional for them,” Roketenetz said.
Salisbury Beach Carousel Executive Director Amy Moore said she has spoken with Roketenetz about the possibility of hosting other activities at the pavilion should the summer’s unpredictable weather continue.
“I did offer to Jen that if weather is inclement and if she needed an indoor space for some of her activities, we’d probably be able to accommodate it,” Moore said.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
