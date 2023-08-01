NEWBURYPORT — Come join the Newburyport Public Library and the Newburyport Chamber Music for a free family concert on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. consisting of a quartet playing short selections from the Newburyport Chamber Music Festival. This event is for all ages.
Check out all upcoming events on its website: newburyportpl.org or call the library at 978-465-4428.
Registration via phone or website is required. Those who sign up and cannot make it, are asked to call the library to cancel.
