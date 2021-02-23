SALISBURY – The Dojo will hold free women's self-defense classes to benefit the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center.
Two classes are required to complete the course. The classes, which start in March to on Tuesdays from 6:30-8:30 p.m., will use proper COVID-19 safety guidelines and masks will be required for everyone.
There is a $10 suggested donation, with all proceeds going to the crisis center to help victims of domestic abuse.
The Dojo is located at 141 Bridge Road. RSVP to selfdefenseatthedogo@gmail.com.
