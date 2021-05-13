NEWBURYPORT – The city's Energy and Recycling Office said that there are still free curbside compost starter kids available. A total of 100 households claimed these start kits, which include a curbside bin and set of liner bags, but there are still kits available for anyone who signs up for weekly compost pickup by either Black Earth Compost of Mona Environmental.
Residents can sign up at https://blackearthcompost.com/ or https://www.monaenvironmental.com/
There will be a curbside leaf bag pickup on Saturday, May 15 for households that have paper-bagged leaves out on the curb by 6 a.m. Bags that contain branches, sticks or rocks will be left behind.
Residents who want to collect rain water for the garden and reduce stormwater runoff can take advantage of the community program offered by the Great American Rain Barrel company if they order by June 17 at www.greatamericanrainbarrel.com/community.
Discounted and repurposed, the rain barrels will be delivered to the Recycle Center on Colby Farm Lane. Enter “Newburyport” on the Great American Rain Barrel website.
The Memorial Day holiday, which falls on Monday, May 31, will delay trash and recycling pick-up by one day, all week. Residents with Monday pick-up will have pick-up on Tuesday, June 1, residents who typically have Tuesday pick-up will have pick-up on Wednesday, June 2, and so on. Friday residents will have pick-up on Saturday, June 5. The downtown district, however, will have Friday pick-up, as usual.
The Municipal Yard Waste Facility on Colby Farm Lane will not be affected by the Memorial Day Holiday. It will be open on Saturday, May 29 and Tuesday, June 2 as usual. The facility is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Residents may order a sticker which gives them access to the facility through the first weekend in December. To order a sticker, go to www.cityofnewburyport.com/payments.
The June drop-off day for recyclables will take place on Saturday, June 5. This is held at the Colby Farm Lane Recycle Center, off Low Street, between 8 a.m. and noon. Residents may bring anything with a cord or batteries, appliances (large and small), anything metal (including grills and lawn mowers), rigid plastic (like resin lawn chairs, outdoor play equipment, storage bins, trash barrels), rechargeable batteries, fluorescent bulbs, mercury thermometers and thermostats, white packing Styrofoam, tires, bicycles, motor oil, and antifreeze. https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/recycling-energy-resiliency-sustainability/files/fees-for-drop-off-recycling-at-colby-farm-lane
The next household hazardous waste day will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2 for disposal of household chemicals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.