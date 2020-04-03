The following is a list of free takeout and limited delivery meals available in the region as provided by area churches and nonprofits. Please email additions or corrections to Richard Lodge, rlodge@newburyportnews.com.
Monday, takeout and limited delivery by Among Friends at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport, 5 to 6 p.m. Call 978-465-5351 before 2 p.m. on day of meal for delivery. Also Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For delivery, call before 9 a.m. on the day of the meal.
Tuesday, takeout only at Immaculate Conception, 42 Green St., Newburyport, 5 to 6 p.m.
Wednesday, takeout only at the Salvation Army, 40 Water St., Newburyport, 11 to 11:30 a.m., grab and go at the parking lot door.
Wednesday, takeout only at Our Neighbors’ Table at the Congregational Church, 145 Main St., Amesbury, 4 to 6 p.m.
Thursday, takeout only, Salvation Army, Newburyport, 5 to 5:30 p.m., grab and go at the parking lot door.
Friday, takeout and limited delivery by Among Friends at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 166 High St., Newburyport, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For delivery, call 978-465-5351 before 2 p.m. on the day of the meal for delivery.
Saturday, takeout only, Central Congregational Church, 14 Titcomb St., Newburyport, 8 to 10 a.m.
Saturday, grab-and-go breakfast, All Saints Anglican Church, 69 Friend St., Amesbury, 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Sunday, takeout only, Old South Presbyterian Church, 29 Federal St., Newburyport, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the School Street entrance.
