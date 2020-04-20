MONDAY: Amesbury, Newburyport, West Newbury.
Community Action Inc., 44 Friend St., Amesbury, 978-388-2570. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Serves Merrimac, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Byfield and West Newbury.
Call before coming. Hallway pickup.
The Salvation Army, 40 Water St., Newburyport, 978-465-0883. Hours: 1 to 3:45 p.m.
Serves Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Salisbury and Byfield.
Call first. Curbside pickup (twice a month).
West Newbury Pantry at Council on Aging, 381 Main St., West Newbury. 978-363-1104. Hours: 9 to 10:30 a.m.
All welcome. Delivery to senior housing available.
Call first. Curbside pickup.
First and third Mondays and by appointment.
TUESDAY: Amesbury, Newburyport, Salisbury, Rowley.
Community Action Inc., 44 Friend St., Amesbury, 978-388-2570. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Serves Merrimac, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Byfield and West Newbury.
Call before coming. Hallway pickup.
The Pettengill Pantry, 13 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, 978-463-8801. Pantry hours by appointment. Call, leave a message and someone will call back as soon as possible.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
Serves Amesbury, Groveland, Merrimac, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, Byfield, Newbury and West Newbury.
Call first. Curbside pickup.
The Rowley Food Pantry, 153 Main St., Rowley. 978-238-6264, 10 a.m. to noon.
Serves Rowley residents every two weeks at First Baptist Church rectory, rear door.
WEDNESDAY: Amesbury, Newburyport, Merrimac, Salisbury.
Our Neighbors’ Table at Heritage Towers and Heritage Vale, Amesbury, 978-388-1907. Hours: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Serves Heritage Towers and Heritage Vale residents only on first and third Wednesdays.
Our Neighbors’ Table Market-Powwow, serves Powwow Villa residents only Villa, Amesbury, 978-388-1907, first and third Wednesdays. Hours: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The Pettengill Pantry, 13 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, 978-463-8801. Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for seniors age 60+ and medically comprised individuals only. Call first for an appointment.
Serves Amesbury, Groveland, Merrimac, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, Byfield, Newbury and West Newbury.
Curbside pickup.
Merrimac Council on Aging,100 E Main St., Merrimac, 978-346-9549. Merrimac residents only. Second and fourth Wednesdays, delivery of food packages. Must call from 10:30 a.m. to noon to request delivery.
The Market at Our Neighbor’s Table, Jarvis-Taylor Center; 194 Main St., Amesbury, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 978-388-1907. Once per week.
Amesbury, South Hampton, Boxford, Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, Byfield, West Newbury, Groveland, Rowley, Georgetown.
Call ahead. Curbside delivery.
The Salvation Army, 40 Water St., Newburyport. 978-465-0883, 1 to 3:45 p.m.
Serves Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Salisbury and Byfield.
Twice per month. Call ahead. Curbside delivery.
THURSDAY: Amesbury, Newburyport, Rowley.
Community Action Inc., 44 Friend St., Amesbury, 978-388-2570, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Serves Merrimac, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Byfield and West Newbury.
Call ahead. Hallway pickup.
Our Neighbors’ Table Newburyport, Nock Middle School, Low Street. 10 a.m. to noon.
Serves Newburyport, Newbury, Byfield and West Newbury once per week.
Call ahead. Curbside delivery.
The Market at Our Neighbors’ Table, Jarvis-Taylor Center; 194 Main St., Amesbury. Noon to 6 p.m., 978-388-1907, once a week.
Amesbury, South Hampton, Boxford, Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, Byfield, West Newbury, Groveland, Rowley, Georgetown.
Call ahead. Curbside delivery.
The Rowley Food Pantry, serves Rowley residents every two weeks, 153 Main St., Rowley. 978-238-6264.
Rectory of the First Baptist Church, rear door, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The Salvation Army, 40 Water St., Newburyport. 978-465-0883, 1 to 3:45 p.m.
Serves Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Salisbury and Byfield.
Call first. Curbside pickup. Twice per month.
FRIDAY: Amesbury, Newbury, Salisbury.
First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, 978-358-1077, 3-5 p.m., 2:30 p.m. for Newbury residents.
Preorder online by 7 p.m. Thursday.
Curbside pickup, 2:30 to 5 p.m.. Local deliveries. Must preorder by phone or online.
The Market at Our Neighbors’ Table, Jarvis-Taylor Center; 194 Main St., Amesbury, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 978-388-1907, once per week.
Amesbury, South Hampton, Boxford, Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, Byfield, West Newbury, Groveland, Rowley, Georgetown.
Call ahead. Curbside delivery.
SATURDAY: Amesbury and Merrimac
The Market at Our Neighbors’ Table, Jarvis-Taylor Center; 194 Main St., Amesbury, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 978-388-1907.
Amesbury, South Hampton, Boxford, Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, Byfield, W. Newbury, Groveland, Rowley, Georgetown
Call ahead. Curbside delivery. Once a week.
ONT/Merrimac Sweetsir Elementary School, 104 Church St., Merrimac. 978-388-1907, 9 to 10:30 a.m.
Serves Merrimac residents only.
Call ahead. Curbside delivery.
