Monday: Amesbury, Newburyport, West Newbury
Community Action, Inc., 44 Friend St., Amesbury. 978-388-2570, Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
* Serves Merrimac, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Byfield, and West
* Call before coming. Hallway pickup.
The Salvation Army, 40 Water St., Newburyport. 978-465-0883, Hours: 1-3:45 p.m.
* Serves Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Salisbury and Byfield
* Call first. Curbside pickup. (two times a month)
West Newbury Pantry at Council on Aging, 381 Main St, W. Newbury. 978-363-1104, Hours: 9-10:30 a.m.
* All welcome. Delivery to senior housing avail.
*Call first. Curbside pickup.
1st, 3rd & Mondays and by appointment
Tuesday: Amesbury, Newburyport, Salisbury, Rowley
Community Action, Inc., 44 Friend St., Amesbury. 978-388-2570, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
* Serves Merrimac, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Byfield, and West Newbury
* Call before coming. Hallway pickup.
The Pettengill House, Inc. Food Pantry, 13 Lafayette Road, Salisbury. 978-463-8801, Please arrive 1/2 hour before close
Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m.
* Serves Amesbury, Groveland, Merrimac, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, Byfield, Newbury and West Newbury
Call first. Curbside pickup.
The Rowley Food Pantry, 153 Main St., Rowley. 978-238-6264, 10 a.m. to noon
* Serves Rowley residents
* Rectory of First Baptist Church - rear door
Every two weeks
Wednesday: Amesbury, Newburyport, Merrimac, Salisbury
Our Neighbors' Table at Heritage Towers and Heritage Vale, Amesbury. 978-388-1907, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
* Serves Heritage Towers and Heritage Vale residents only
1st and 3rd Wednesdays.
Our Neighbors' Table Market-Powwow, serves Powwow Villa residents only Villa, Amesbury. 978-388-1907, 1st and 3rd Wednesdays, 9:30-10:30 a.m.
The Pettengill House, Inc. Food Pantry, 13 Lafayette Road, Salisbury.978-463-8801, Please arrive 1/2 hour before close, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
* Serves Amesbury, Groveland, Merrimac, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, Byfield, Newbury and West Newbury
Seniors only. Call first, curbside pickup.
Merrimac Council on Aging,100 E Main St., Merrimac. 978-346-9549. Merrimac residents only. 2nd and 4th Wednesdays delivery of food packages. Must call 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon to request delivery
The Market at Our Neighbor's Table, Jarvis-Taylor Center; 194 Main St., Amesbury, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 978-388-1907, once per week
* Amesbury, South Hampton, Boxford, Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, Byfield, W. Newbury, Groveland, Rowley, Georgetown
* Call ahead. Curbside delivery
The Salvation Army, 40 Water St., Newburyport. 978-465-0883 Hours: 1-3:45 p.m.
* Serves Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Salisbury and Byfield
* 2X per month. Call ahead. Curbside delivery
Thursday: Amesbury, Newburyport, Rowley
Community Action, Inc., 44 Friend St., Amesbury. 978-388-2570, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
* Serves Merrimac, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Byfield, and West
* Call ahead. Hallway pickup
Our Neighbors' Table Newburyport, Nock Middle School, Low Street. 10 a.m. to noon.
* Serves Newburyport, Newbury, Byfield and West Newbury. 1X per week
* Call ahead Curbside delivery
The Market at Our Neighbors' Table, Jarvis-Taylor Center; 194 Main St., Amesbury. Noon to 6 p.m.. 978-388-1907
1 X per week
* Amesbury, South Hampton, Boxford, Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, Byfield, W. Newbury, Groveland, Rowley, Georgetown
* Call ahead. Curbside delivery
The Rowley Food Pantry, serves Rowley residents every two weeks, 153 Main St., Rowley. 978-238-6264
* Rectory of the First Baptist Church - rear door from 5:30-7 p.m.
The Salvation Army, 40 Water St., Newburyport. 978-465-0883, 1-3:45 p.m.
* Serves Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Salisbury and Byfield
* Call first. Curbside pickup. (2X/month)
Friday: Amesbury, Newbury, Salisbury
First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury. 978-358-1077, 3-5 p.m., 2:30 p.m. for Newbury residents
* Pre-order online by 7 p.m. Thursday
* Curbside pickup 2:30-5. Local deliveries. Must pre-order by phone or online.
The Market at Our Neighbors' Table, Jarvis-Taylor Center; 194 Main St., Amesbury, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 978-388-1907 1X per week
* Amesbury, South Hampton, Boxford, Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, Byfield, W. Newbury, Groveland, Rowley, Georgetown
* Call ahead. Curbside delivery
Saturday: Amesbury and Merrimac
The Market at Our Neighbors' Table, Jarvis-Taylor Center; 194 Main St., Amesbury, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 978-388-1907
* Amesbury, South Hampton, Boxford, Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, Byfield, W. Newbury, Groveland, Rowley, Georgetown
1X per week
* Call ahead. Curbside delivery
ONT/Merrimac Sweetsir Elementary School, 104 Church St., Merrimac. 978-388-1907, 9-10:30 a.m.
* Serves Merrimac residents only
* Call ahead. Curbside delivery. Must pre-order by
