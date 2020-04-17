MONDAY: Amesbury, Newburyport, West Newbury.
Community Action Inc., 44 Friend St., Amesbury, 978-388-2570. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
* Serves Merrimac, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Byfield and West Newbury.
* Call before coming. Hallway pickup.
The Salvation Army, 40 Water St., Newburyport, 978-465-0883. Hours: 1 to 3:45 p.m.
* Serves Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Salisbury and Byfield.
* Call first. Curbside pickup (twice a month).
West Newbury Pantry at Council on Aging, 381 Main St., West Newbury. 978-363-1104. Hours: 9 to 10:30 a.m.
* All welcome. Delivery to senior housing available.
*Call first. Curbside pickup.
First and third Mondays and by appointment.
TUESDAY: Amesbury, Newburyport, Salisbury, Rowley.
Community Action Inc., 44 Friend St., Amesbury, 978-388-2570. Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
* Serves Merrimac, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Byfield and West Newbury.
* Call before coming. Hallway pickup.
The Pettengill Pantry, 13 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, 978-463-8801. Pantry hours by appointment. Call, leave a message and someone will call back as soon as possible.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m.
* Serves Amesbury, Groveland, Merrimac, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, Byfield, Newbury and West Newbury.
Call first. Curbside pickup.
The Rowley Food Pantry, 153 Main St., Rowley. 978-238-6264, 10 a.m. to noon.
* Serves Rowley residents every two weeks at First Baptist Church rectory, rear door.
WEDNESDAY: Amesbury, Newburyport, Merrimac, Salisbury.
Our Neighbors' Table at Heritage Towers and Heritage Vale, Amesbury, 978-388-1907. Hours: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
* Serves Heritage Towers and Heritage Vale residents only on first and third Wednesdays.
Our Neighbors' Table Market-Powwow, serves Powwow Villa residents only Villa, Amesbury, 978-388-1907, first and third Wednesdays. Hours: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
The Pettengill Pantry, 13 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, 978-463-8801. Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for seniors age 60+ and medically comprised individuals only. Call first for an
appointment.
* Serves Amesbury, Groveland, Merrimac, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, Byfield, Newbury and West Newbury.
Curbside pickup.
Merrimac Council on Aging,100 E Main St., Merrimac, 978-346-9549. Merrimac residents only. Second and fourth Wednesdays, delivery of food packages. Must call from 10:30 a.m. to noon to request delivery.
The Market at Our Neighbor's Table, Jarvis-Taylor Center; 194 Main St., Amesbury, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 978-388-1907. Once per week.
* Amesbury, South Hampton, Boxford, Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, Byfield, West Newbury, Groveland, Rowley, Georgetown.
* Call ahead. Curbside delivery.
The Salvation Army, 40 Water St., Newburyport. 978-465-0883, 1 to 3:45 p.m.
* Serves Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Salisbury and Byfield.
Twice per month. Call ahead. Curbside delivery.
THURSDAY: Amesbury, Newburyport, Rowley.
Community Action Inc., 44 Friend St., Amesbury, 978-388-2570, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
* Serves Merrimac, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Byfield and West Newbury.
* Call ahead. Hallway pickup.
Our Neighbors' Table Newburyport, Nock Middle School, Low Street. 10 a.m. to noon.
* Serves Newburyport, Newbury, Byfield and West Newbury once per week.
* Call ahead. Curbside delivery.
The Market at Our Neighbors' Table, Jarvis-Taylor Center; 194 Main St., Amesbury. Noon to 6 p.m., 978-388-1907, once a week.
* Amesbury, South Hampton, Boxford, Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, Byfield, West Newbury, Groveland, Rowley, Georgetown.
* Call ahead. Curbside delivery.
The Rowley Food Pantry, serves Rowley residents every two weeks, 153 Main St., Rowley. 978-238-6264.
* Rectory of the First Baptist Church, rear door, from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
The Salvation Army, 40 Water St., Newburyport. 978-465-0883, 1 to 3:45 p.m.
* Serves Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Salisbury and Byfield.
* Call first. Curbside pickup. Twice per month.
FRIDAY: Amesbury, Newbury, Salisbury.
First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, 978-358-1077, 3-5 p.m., 2:30 p.m. for Newbury residents.
* Preorder online by 7 p.m. Thursday.
* Curbside pickup, 2:30 to 5 p.m.. Local deliveries. Must preorder by phone or online.
The Market at Our Neighbors' Table, Jarvis-Taylor Center; 194 Main St., Amesbury, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 978-388-1907, once per week.
* Amesbury, South Hampton, Boxford, Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, Byfield, West Newbury, Groveland, Rowley, Georgetown.
* Call ahead. Curbside delivery.
SATURDAY: Amesbury and Merrimac
The Market at Our Neighbors' Table, Jarvis-Taylor Center; 194 Main St., Amesbury, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., 978-388-1907.
* Amesbury, South Hampton, Boxford, Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, Byfield, W. Newbury, Groveland, Rowley, Georgetown
* Call ahead. Curbside delivery. Once a week.
ONT/Merrimac Sweetsir Elementary School, 104 Church St., Merrimac. 978-388-1907, 9 to 10:30 a.m.
* Serves Merrimac residents only.
* Call ahead. Curbside delivery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.