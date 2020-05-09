MONDAY
Amesbury, Newburyport, West Newbury
Community Action, Inc. (Serves Merrimac, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Byfield, and West Newbury residents) twice per month, 44 Friend St., Amesbury, 978-388-2570
Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call before coming. Hallway pickup.
The Salvation Army (Serves Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Salisbury and Byfield) 40 Water St., Newburyport, 978-465-0883
Hours: 1-3:45 p.m. Call first. Curbside pickup. (two times per month)
West Newbury Pantry at Council on Aging. All welcome. Delivery to senior housing available. 381 Main St., W. Newbury, 978-363-1104. 1st and 3rd Mondays and by appointment
Hours: 9010:30 a.m. Call first. Curbside pickup.
TUESDAY
Amesbury, Newburyport, Salisbury, Rowley
Community Action, Inc. (Serves Merrimac, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Byfield, and West Newbury residents). Twice per month, 44 Friend St., Amesbury, 978-388-2570
Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call before coming. Hallway pickup.
The Pettengill House, Inc. Food Pantry (Serves Amesbury, Groveland, Merrimac, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, Byfield, Newbury and West Newbury) 13 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, 978-463-8801. Please arrive 1/2 hour before close.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Call first. Curbside pickup.
The Rowley Food Pantry (Serves Rowley residents), 153 Main St., Rowley, 978-238-6264. At the rectory of First Baptist Church, rear door
Hours: 10 a.m. to noon, every two weeks
WEDNESDAY
Amesbury, Newburyport, Merrimac, Salisbury
Our Neighbors' Table at Heritage Towers (Serves Heritage Towers and Heritage Vale, Amesbury), 978-388-1907, residents only
Hours: 9:30-10:30 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays.
Our Neighbors' Table Market-Powwow (Serves Powwow Villa, Amesbury), residents only, 978-388-1907, 1st and 3rd Wednesdays
Hours: 9:30-10:30 a.m.
The Pettengill House, Inc. Food Pantry (Serves Amesbury, Groveland, Merrimac, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, Byfield, Newbury and West Newbury), 13 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, 978-463-8801. Please arrive 1/2 hour before close
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Seniors only. Call first, curbside pickup.
Merrimac Council on Aging, 100 E Main St., Merrimac, 978-346-9549 (Merrimac residents only). 2nd and 4th Wednesdays delivery of food packages. Must call to request delivery
Hours: 10:30-noon
The Market at Our Neighbors' Table, Jarvis-Taylor Center; 194 Main St., Amesbury. )Amesbury, South Hampton, Boxford, Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, Byfield, W. Newbury, Groveland, Rowley, Georgetown) 978-388-1907
Hours: 10a.m. to 4 p.m., once per week. Call ahead. Curbside delivery
The Salvation Army, 40 Water St., Newburyport, 978-465-0883 (Serves Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Salisbury and Byfield)
Hours: 1-3:45 p.m. Twice per month. Call ahead. Curbside delivery.
THURSDAY
Amesbury, Newburyport, Rowley
Community Action, Inc., 44 Friend St., Amesbury, 978-388-2570 (Serves Merrimac, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Byfield, and West Newbury residents). Twice per month
Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call ahead. Hallway pickup
Our Neighbors' Table Newburyport, Nock Middle School, Low Street, Newburyport, and West Newbury (Serves Newburyport, Newbury, Byfield) Once per week.
Hours: 10 a.m. to noon. Call ahead, curbside delivery
The Market at Our Neighbors' Table, Jarvis-Taylor Center; 194 Main St., Amesbury. (Amesbury, South Hampton, Boxford, Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, Byfield, W. Newbury, Groveland, Rowley, Georgetown) 978-388-1907
Hours: Noon to 6 p.m., once a week. Call ahead. Curbside delivery
The Rowley Food Pantry, 153 Main St., Rowley, 978-238-6264 (Serves Rowley residents every two weeks) Rectory of the First Baptist Church - rear door
Hours: 5:30-7 p.m.
The Salvation Army, 40 Water St., Newburyport, 978-465-0883 (Serves Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Salisbury and Byfield)
Hours: 1-3:45 p.m. Call first. Curbside pickup, twice a month.
FRIDAY
Amesbury, Newbury, Salisbury
First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, 978-358-1077. Pre-order from noon Wed to 7 p.m. Thursday. Curbside pickup 3-5. Local deliveries. Must pre-order by phone or online.
Hours: 2:30-5 p.m.
The Market at Our Neighbors' Table, Jarvis-Taylor Center; 194 Main St., Amesbury, 978-388-1907 (Amesbury, South Hampton, Boxford, Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, Byfield, W. Newbury, Groveland, Rowley, Georgetown)
Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., once per week. Call ahead. Curbside delivery
SATURDAY
Amesbury and Merrimac
The Market at Our Neighbors' Table, Jarvis-Taylor Center; 194 Main St., Amesbury, 978-388-1907 (Amesbury, South Hampton, Boxford, Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, Byfield, W. Newbury, Groveland, Rowley, Georgetown)
Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., once a week. Call ahead. Curbside delivery
ONT/Merrimac Sweetsir Elementary School, 104 Church St., Merrimac, 978-388-1907 (Serves Merrimac residents only). Call ahead. Curbside delivery. Must pre-order by Friday. First and third Saturdays
Hours: 9-10:30 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.