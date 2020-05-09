MONDAY

Amesbury, Newburyport, West Newbury

Community Action, Inc. (Serves Merrimac, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Byfield, and West Newbury residents) twice per month, 44 Friend St., Amesbury, 978-388-2570

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call before coming. Hallway pickup.

The Salvation Army (Serves Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Salisbury and Byfield) 40 Water St., Newburyport, 978-465-0883

Hours: 1-3:45 p.m.  Call first. Curbside pickup. (two times per month)

West Newbury Pantry at Council on Aging. All welcome. Delivery to senior housing available. 381 Main St., W. Newbury, 978-363-1104. 1st and 3rd Mondays and by appointment

Hours: 9010:30 a.m. Call first. Curbside pickup.

TUESDAY

Amesbury, Newburyport, Salisbury, Rowley

Community Action, Inc.  (Serves Merrimac, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Byfield, and West Newbury residents). Twice per month, 44 Friend St., Amesbury, 978-388-2570

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call before coming. Hallway pickup.

The Pettengill House, Inc. Food Pantry (Serves Amesbury, Groveland, Merrimac, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, Byfield, Newbury and West Newbury) 13 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, 978-463-8801. Please arrive 1/2 hour before close.

 Hours: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Call first. Curbside pickup.

The Rowley Food Pantry (Serves Rowley residents), 153 Main St., Rowley, 978-238-6264. At the rectory of First Baptist Church, rear door

Hours: 10 a.m. to noon, every two weeks

WEDNESDAY

Amesbury, Newburyport, Merrimac, Salisbury

Our Neighbors' Table at Heritage Towers (Serves Heritage Towers and Heritage Vale, Amesbury),  978-388-1907, residents only

Hours: 9:30-10:30 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Wednesdays.

Our Neighbors' Table Market-Powwow (Serves Powwow Villa, Amesbury), residents only, 978-388-1907, 1st and 3rd Wednesdays

Hours: 9:30-10:30 a.m.

The Pettengill House, Inc. Food Pantry (Serves Amesbury, Groveland, Merrimac, Newburyport, Rowley, Salisbury, Byfield, Newbury and West Newbury), 13 Lafayette Road, Salisbury, 978-463-8801. Please arrive 1/2 hour before close

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Seniors only. Call first,  curbside pickup.

Merrimac Council on Aging, 100 E Main St., Merrimac, 978-346-9549 (Merrimac residents only). 2nd and 4th Wednesdays delivery of food packages. Must call to request delivery

Hours: 10:30-noon

The Market at Our Neighbors' Table, Jarvis-Taylor Center; 194 Main St., Amesbury. )Amesbury, South Hampton, Boxford, Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, Byfield, W. Newbury, Groveland, Rowley, Georgetown) 978-388-1907

Hours: 10a.m. to 4 p.m., once per week. Call ahead. Curbside delivery

The Salvation Army, 40 Water St., Newburyport, 978-465-0883 (Serves Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Salisbury and Byfield)

Hours: 1-3:45 p.m. Twice per month. Call ahead. Curbside delivery.

THURSDAY

Amesbury, Newburyport, Rowley

Community Action, Inc., 44 Friend St., Amesbury, 978-388-2570 (Serves Merrimac, Amesbury, Salisbury, Newburyport, Newbury, Byfield, and West Newbury residents). Twice per month

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call ahead. Hallway pickup

Our Neighbors' Table Newburyport, Nock Middle School, Low Street, Newburyport, and West Newbury (Serves Newburyport, Newbury, Byfield) Once per week.

Hours: 10 a.m. to noon. Call ahead, curbside delivery 

The Market at Our Neighbors' Table, Jarvis-Taylor Center; 194 Main St., Amesbury. (Amesbury, South Hampton, Boxford, Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, Byfield, W. Newbury, Groveland, Rowley, Georgetown) 978-388-1907

Hours: Noon to 6 p.m., once a week. Call ahead. Curbside delivery

The Rowley Food Pantry, 153 Main St., Rowley,  978-238-6264 (Serves Rowley residents every two weeks) Rectory of the First Baptist Church - rear door

Hours: 5:30-7 p.m.

The Salvation Army, 40 Water St., Newburyport, 978-465-0883 (Serves Newburyport, Newbury, West Newbury, Amesbury, Salisbury and Byfield) 

Hours: 1-3:45 p.m. Call first. Curbside pickup, twice a month.

FRIDAY

Amesbury, Newbury, Salisbury

First Parish Church of Newbury, 20 High Road, Newbury, 978-358-1077. Pre-order from noon Wed to 7 p.m. Thursday. Curbside pickup 3-5. Local deliveries. Must pre-order by phone or online.

Hours: 2:30-5 p.m.

The Market at Our Neighbors' Table, Jarvis-Taylor Center; 194 Main St., Amesbury, 978-388-1907 (Amesbury, South Hampton, Boxford, Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, Byfield, W. Newbury, Groveland, Rowley, Georgetown)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., once per week. Call ahead. Curbside delivery

SATURDAY

Amesbury and Merrimac

The Market at Our Neighbors' Table, Jarvis-Taylor Center; 194 Main St., Amesbury, 978-388-1907 (Amesbury, South Hampton, Boxford, Merrimac, Newburyport, Salisbury, Newbury, Byfield, W. Newbury, Groveland, Rowley, Georgetown)

Hours: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., once a week. Call ahead. Curbside delivery

ONT/Merrimac Sweetsir Elementary School, 104 Church St., Merrimac,  978-388-1907 (Serves Merrimac residents only). Call ahead. Curbside delivery. Must pre-order by Friday. First and third Saturdays

Hours: 9-10:30 a.m.

