NEWBURYPORT — Newburyport Youth Services, through a partnership with the Triton Regional School District and Project Bread, is offering free meals for young children and teenagers on Mondays and Thursdays this summer starting next week.
Three to four days worth of breakfast and lunch meals will be available through curbside pickup at 13 Kelleher Way from 10 to 11 a.m. beginning July 6.
There is no registration or paperwork involved. The process is open to all and totally confidential. Masks must be worn at pickup.
For more information or if delivery is necessary, contact Chris Cain at ccain@newburyport.k12.ma.us.
