AMESBURY — The Amesbury Chamber of Commerce announced with its partners at Newburyport Bank and Coastal Connections that they are bringing back their Friday Night Frights program for October.
A free outdoor movie is planned for each Friday night in October.
“It turns out that October is the perfect time of year for outdoor movies,” Chamber Chairperson Antoinette Whitney said. “It gets dark just early enough for families to enjoy a movie and still get home at a reasonable hour, and the weather is comfortable enough that guests don’t get too cold.”
“Since the movies play at dusk on Fridays, we hope people will consider swinging by restaurants and ordering takeout on their way to the movies,” Whitney added. “Bring blankets and folding chairs, too.”
The weekly movies will feature a selection of Halloween-themed showings at Heritage Park on Water Street, also known as the Lower Millyard.
“We had almost 200 people participate in an online poll to pick this season’s movies,” said Christine Doucette, AVP business development officer at Newburyport Bank’s Friend Street branch. “I think people will really enjoy it!”
This season’s schedule includes “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 7, “Beetlejuice” on Oct. 14, “Coco” on Oct. 21 and “Ghostbusters Afterlife” on Oct. 28.
“We love events like this, and especially loved that this is one where we got to involve such a big part of our Coastal Connections community,” said Sheila Skane, chief financial officer for Coastal Connections.
She noted that the movies will be shown just a few dozen yards from her Water Street office.
“We’re so excited to have it coming back,” Skane said.
Coastal Connections will have a concessions table where it will collect donations and provide drinks and snacks.
“Come on down and have fun,” Skane said. “And on Oct. 28, make sure you show up wearing a costume.”
For more information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at info@amesburychamber.com or visit its website at www.amesburychamber.com.
