SALISBURY — In honor of World Tai Chi & Qigong Day on Saturday, a local practitioner invites residents to come by and get a free taste of meditative martial arts.
The day falls on the last Saturday in April each year, so Great Bay Tai Chi of 102 Bridge Road will host a weekend of events to celebrate.
Great Bay Tai Chi will offer free classes and demonstrations from 10 a.m. to noon on the Newburyport waterfront, behind the Custom House Maritime Museum.
An open house will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon at the studio in Salisbury.
Great Bay Tai Chi founder Chris Himmel said the practice is a great exercise for people of all ages and ability levels.
“It’s really accessible and it’s something that can be done low impact, no contact for people that are still concerned about social distancing,” he said.
“It’s a social experience when we are doing it in a group and you get a nice bunch of people together. It is really good for relaxation, stress relief, it’s really got a whole physical, mental and spiritual benefit to it.”
Instructor Pamela Jacobson, a former student, explained how she has benefited.
“I’ve seen my health improve for sure, physically with my balance, strength, flexibility,” she said. “But it was my self-care during the pandemic and I think it gives people confidence and really improves wellness and things like patience and mindfulness.”
Himmel said they will begin the free outdoor classes with group qigong.
“It is just a meditative, movement practice, really easy to follow,” he said.
There will be further demonstrations and classes on Saturday.
Himmel said everything has gone well since moving into the new studio in November.
“It’s just a nice environment,” he said. “We’ve got a nice community of people working together ... .”
Himmel said inclement weather may change the plans for Saturday, but the open house will still be held Sunday.
Jacobson explained what people can expect at the open house.
“We are just going to be in our studio with all of our instructors and partners and some refreshments,” she said. It is just a chance for people to find out what tai chi is all about and how accessible it is.
It is a great practice and really just has so many benefits in life.”
For more information, visit www.greatbaytaichima.com or email chris@greatbaytaichima.com.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
