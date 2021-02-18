NEWBURYPORT — Although the Newburyport Council on Aging is closed to the public, the free income tax preparation services that AARP Tax-Aide volunteers normally provide are still available.
The volunteers provide free tax preparation assistance for those with relatively simple tax returns who cannot afford to pay for those services. It is the largest volunteer-based free tax preparation service in the nation. Volunteers are trained and Internal Revenue Service certified each year to ensure they understand current tax law.
Volunteers will provide services through a “low contact” process with two short socially distanced meetings to exchange tax documents, and the required in-depth conversations conducted by phone.
To schedule appointments, call the council at 978-462-0430.
