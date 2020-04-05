NEWBURYPORT — Motivate, a barre and physical fitness studio at 9 Prince Place, is offering free virtual classes to all workers on the frontline.
Those eligible include health care personnel, grocery and pharmacy associates, janitors, delivery service employees and anyone still working with the public at this time.
To take advantage of this offer, go to www.motivatebarre.com, choose an “All Class Drop-In,” and use the promo code “frontline” to register.
About 30 minutes before a class, those registered will receive an email from “Fit Grid + Motivate” with a link to join the virtual workout.
