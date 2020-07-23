Freeman receives Eagle Scout award    

AMESBURY – Matthew Freeman, son of Mr. and Mrs. Douglas Freeman of Amesbury, was recently awarded Scouting's highest award, the Eagle Scout.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the presentation ceremony took place outside along the banks of the Merrimack River in Amesbury.
The ceremony was opened by Matthew's brother Andrew with recent Eagle Scouts Bryce Jackson, Jack White and Noah White assisting.
Matthew's cousins Tristan Walker and Wyeth Walker, also both Eagle Scouts, shared the history of the award and the story of 100 Scouts. Eagle Scout and uncle Jeff Walker gave the keynote speech about what the Eagle Scout has meant to him.
After the presentation of the award by Scoutmaster Ron Fuller, Alex McDougall administered the Eagle Charge.
Matthew Freeman has been a member of Troop 4 for more than seven years, leading the troop as scribe, patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader and senior patrol leader.
He earned 24 merit badges, including those in art, fingerprinting, geocaching, search and rescue, skating, wilderness survival and pioneering.
For his Eagle Scout project, he partnered with the Essex County Greenbelt Association to add an extension to the Whittier Hill Trail in Amesbury, a biking and hiking trail.
Freeman is a recent graduate of Amesbury High School and will attend the University of Connecticut in the fall. He becomes the 72nd Eagle Scout from Troop 4.
