NEWBURYPORT — After more than four decades at the Custom House Maritime Museum, the Fresnel lens was transported home to the Pomham Rocks Lighthouse on an island in Riverside, Rhode Island,last week.
At noon on Sept. 1, the bell from the U.S. Coast Guard Eastwind struck three times as the museum's beloved light went dark and Kurt Fosburg of Superior Lighthouse Restoration LLC packed up the lens.
A Fresnel lens — pronounced "fray-NEL" — is a compact, multiprism lens used in lighthouses. The glass lens, divided into different sizes known as "orders," was developed by French physicist Augustin-Jean Fresnel.
The first order lens is the largest and most powerful, while the sixth order is the smallest and better serves harbors and other smaller bodies of water.
This lens is a fourth-order lens and it replaced the original sixth-order lens in 1926. Decommissioned by the Coast Guard in 1974, it was then lent to the museum in 1975. There are only about 50 Fresnel lenses left in the U.S. and only a couple are still in use.
To prepare for the move of the lens at the Custom House Maritime Museum, Fosburg built an "Egyptian-style" crate that has two holes on both ends that held two poles.
It took four people to lower the 200-pound crystal lens down onto a platform. The sides and top were then firmly attached, and it was wheeled out the front door of the museum to Fosburg's Jeep for the ride home, and ultimately to the boat ride to the island.
Once the Fresnel lens arrived at the Pomham Rocks Lighthouse, Fosburg planned to clean it, apply a stabilization solution and replace any missing parts. It will now be ready to mount on its original pedestal and greet visitors in time for the lighthouse’s 150th anniversary.
In addition to museum staff and several board members, present to witness the handoff of the lens was Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse Chairman Dennis Tardiff, who as the lighthouse keeper was present when the lens and lighthouse were decommissioned.
Also present were Boatswain's Mate 1 Joseph Habel and Boatswain's Mate 3 Axel Cambon from the U.S. Coast Guard Merrimack River Station who assisted in the lifting of the lens, and several representatives and board members from the Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse.
The Custom House Maritime Museum will miss it, but staff and board members congratulate the Friends of Pomham Rocks Lighthouse on the return of their special and beautiful Fresnel lens.
