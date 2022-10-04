AMESBURY — The Halloween spirit is in the air as the Amesbury Chamber of Commerce partners with Newburyport Bank and Coastal Connections to bring back Friday Night Frights this month.
Friday Night Frights is a program that offers a free, outdoor, Halloween-themed movie each Friday in October. It will be held at Heritage Park on Water Street, also known as the Lower Millyard. This is the second year in a row the Chamber of Commerce has held Friday Night Frights.
“Last fall, we were looking for something fun, family friendly and safe to do where people were still leery of doing inside events, we have the inflatable movie screen and we decided we would do a series of outdoor, Halloween, family-themed movie nights,” Chamber Community Events Coordinator Sheila Beach said. “We encouraged families to grab something to eat, bring a blankets and chairs, and come down for a movie, and we were thrilled with the turnout last year.”
The Friday Night Frights schedule includes “Hocus Pocus” on Oct. 7, “Beetlejuice” on Oct. 14, “Coco” on Oct. 21 and “Ghostbusters Afterlife” on Oct. 28.
Oct. 28 will also be Coastal Connections Halloween Night, featuring a costume contest and party. Coastal Connections will have a concessions table where it will collect donations and provide drinks and snacks.
The movies were chosen based on a poll of the community, according to Beach.
“We created a poll with 12 different options this year, and the community got to vote and decide which movies they wanted most,” Beach said. “Everybody’s really into ‘Hocus Pocus.’ We did show ‘Hocus Pocus’ last year, but that’s the only repeat.”
The Chamber originally tried showing outdoor movies in the summertime, but had issues with weather and bugs.
“It turns out that October is the perfect time of year for outdoor movies,” Chamber Chairperson Antoinette Whitney said in a press release.
“It gets dark just early enough for families to enjoy a movie and still get home at a reasonable hour, and the weather is comfortable enough that guests don’t get too cold,” said Whitney, owner of Ovedia Artisan Chocolates.
Movies will be shown beginning at 6:30 p.m. More information can be found by contacting the Chamber of Commerce at info@amesburychamber.com or by visiting its website at www.amesburychamber.com.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
