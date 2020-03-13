Friday updates on cancellations, postponements

Updated: 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 13
The following is an ongoing list of events, meetings and presentations in the area that have been canceled, postponed or in some way affected by concerns about the coronavirus:
West Newbury Senior Center is cancelling most programming, effective immediately, with the following exceptions: SHINE; Meals on Wheels; Congregate Meal site (no Lunch Bunch Meals); Food Pantry; and Pedicure. Notice will be posted and circulated when programming resumes. Anyone wishing to receive specific notice contact COA Director Theresa Woodbury at coa@wnewbury.org or 978-363-1104 to be added to a contact list.
The West Newbury Senior Center remains open Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. As a precautionary measure, staff will conduct a brief screening at the door for any visitors or volunteers to the center and volunteer indemnification forms may be required for some activities.
The center encourages seniors to practice “social distancing” –– meaning maintaining a 6-foot space between you and another person -- as well as hand washing. Anyone sick should stay home and seniors should avoid large gatherings when possible, advises Woodbury.
The town will post periodic local updates at www.wnewbury.org. Seniors are encouraged to reach out to the center with any concerns or visit the state Department of Public Health (DPH) website www.mass.gov/2019coronavirus and the US Centers for Disease Control & Prevention website at: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov.
¢¢¢
Community Service of Newburyport will remain open on its regular schedule, although clothing and personal care donations are being suspended for the time being.
Representatives of Community Service ask that anyone who is feeling ill, no matter how minor the symptoms, should stay home. That request involves staff, volunteers and guests, to prevent unnecessary exposure to people who might have weakened immune systems.
The hours of Community Service, at 35 Summer St., Newburyport, are 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Phone 978-465-7562.
¢¢¢
The Friends of the Newburyport Public Library has canceled its semi-annual Great Old Book Sale, which was scheduled to run from March 25-28 in the Program Room of the Newburyport Public Library. The next book sale is scheduled in October.
¢¢¢
Marc Clopton, executive director of the Actors Studio of Newburyport, said that all performances at the Actors Studio have been postponed. This includes the Friday night "Radio Hour," the Saturday morning NSRTC "How To" reading and the Saturday and Sunday Powow River Poets performances.
Clopton said that anyone who purchased tickets to these or any of the other performances for March can get a refund of the purchase price or credit toward another performance at a later date.
"If you are taking a class at The Actors Studio and do not feel comfortable continuing with the class, we will credit your class fee toward another class at The Actors Studio at a later date," he said in a Facebook post. "On-going availability of Actors Studio classes will be up to the discretion of your class teacher. We have reached out to all of our teachers and you should be hearing from yours directly."
¢¢¢
In Newburyport, Indivisible-RISE has cancelled its monthly meeting scheduled for March 17 at Central Congregational Church to abide by health advisories. The speaker will be rescheduled to a later date. For information, contact indivisible.rise.newburyport@gmail.com.
¢¢¢
West Newbury Fire Chief Michael Dwyer announced he is suspending all public events, such as fire station visits, beginning immediately through the end of May due to community concerns about COVID-19.
As of Thursday burn permits are now only available online in order to reduce unnecessary visits to the station. To purchase a burn permit visit https://epay.cityhallsystems.com These decisions will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis and may be lifted at any point during that period, said Dwyer.
¢¢¢
The Killeeshil traditional Irish music concert scheduled Sunday at the Central Congregational Church in Newburyport. The concert will be rescheduled.
¢¢¢
The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center’s eighth annual White Ribbon Breakfast, which was scheduled for March 24 at the Black Swan Country Club in Georgetown, has been canceled due to growing concerns about the COVID-19 and the state of emergency issued by Gov. Charlie Baker.
“The health, safety, and well-being of local area students, community supporters, volunteers and staff members are of the utmost priority in all our decision making,” according to Alicia Peet, communications manager for the center.
She said while the breakfast is canceled, the center will work creatively to host an online event that will continue to support Youth Empowerment Services and prevention programs at area schools.
¢¢¢
The half-day Red/Blue Workshop organized by the Better Angels Alliance of the North Shore for March 29 at Cafe Sarina in Georgetown has been canceled due to public health concerns. Organizers said they hope to reschedule the session for a future date. For more information, contact Sandra Capo, mcapo9@comcast.net, 978-729-7432; or Elena Bachrach, bachracher@comcast.net, 978-397-0707.
¢¢¢
Storm Surge is postponing a program titled “Winds of Change....Offshore” which was scheduled March 23. Storm Surge will announce a new date as soon as the event is rescheduled.
¢¢¢
The Anna Jaques Aid Association is rescheduling Great Chefs Night from April 3 to June 11. The raffle drawings will still occur at the event June 11. The deadline to book the Hawaii trip will be extended. Anyone with questions can contact Amanda Ross at the Anna Jaques Community Health Foundation at 978-463-1176 or amross@ajh.org.
¢¢¢
The Sunday farmers market at The Tannery on Water Street in Newburyport will be held outside this week from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shari Wilkinson, the market manager, said organizers decided after much deliberation to hold it outside “under individual vendor tents to enable social distancing between market attendees.”
Multiple handwashing stations will be set up throughout the market and offer hand sanitizer spritzes to marketgoers.
¢¢¢
A free vaccine and microchip clinic for cats and dogs that had been scheduled March 21 by the Merrimack River Feline Rescue Society at the Hilton Senior Center in Salisbury has been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later time.
¢¢¢
John Moynihan, executive director of the Firehouse Center for the Arts in Newburyport, emailed members and supporters to detail what he and his staff are doing in light of concerns about COVID-19 (coronavirus):
“If you are feeling sick or exhibiting cold/flu symptoms, we encourage you to stay home and see your scheduled performance on another date. All tickets will be transferred fee-free. If you are unable to attend another scheduled performance of the same, or the show is only being presented for one day we will credit your account to be used for another event within a 12-month period. I have instructed all staff and volunteers to remain home if they exhibit any signs of illness.”
Moynihan said the staff is “increasing the frequency with which we clean/disinfect our public areas and will have a healthy supply of hand sanitizers available for public use. Our staff is monitoring the situation closely and will continue to adapt our policies as suggested by the CDC and local and state governments.”
For ticketing related questions, contact boxoffice@firehouse.org or call at 978-462-7336.
¢¢¢
In Newburyport, the Village Talk scheduled for March 18 at the Senior Community Center has been canceled due to the current virus outbreak.
¢¢¢
The Salisbury Chamber of Commerce has decided to take precautionary measures and cancel the Legislative Dinner scheduled for March 24 at the Portside Waterfront Kitchen & Bar.
¢¢¢
Emma Andrews Library in Newburyport’s South End has canceled the Souper Saturday on March 28.
¢¢¢
Alex Matthews, congregational leader at Congregation Ahavas Achim in Newburyport, said the coffeehouse and open mic that had been scheduled for Sunday evening at the synagogue have been canceled.
¢¢¢
A public lecture, “Our Neighbors and Crusaders: Women Finding their Voice through Suffrage,” sponsored by the Museum of Old Newbury, has been canceled but museum officials hope to reschedule it at some point.
¢¢¢
The Custom House Maritime Museum has temporarily closed its doors to the public, effectively postponing this Sunday's "Two Points off the Weather Bow." Tickets for the program will be honored at a later, to-be-decided date or the purchase price will be refunded.
In addition, the Custom House's membership annual meeting scheduled for March 19 will be postponed until further notice.
The daily operations of the museum will continue behind closed doors, but in a safe closed environment for those working on site. Custom House staff will continue to clean and disinfect the areas within the museum, particularly the public galleries and work surfaces.
¢¢¢
The West Newbury Board of Health has postponed a public informational meeting regarding the proposed automated curbside waste and recycling program that was scheduled for March 24. Updates will be shared as more information is known, the health board stated.
