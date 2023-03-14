NEWBURY — The Friends of the Newbury Council on Aging seeks members to fill positions on its volunteer board of directors.
The board meets at the Council on Aging at 12 Kent Way in Byfield. Board members serve a minimum of two years.
The Friends seeks members with a variety of skills, especially candidates with experience in fundraising, accounting, human resources, social services, media, marketing and legal expertise.
Candidates with connections to local cultural, religious and community organizations are also needed.
The Friends is a nonprofit organization established in 1996. Its purpose is to raise money to support programs offered by the Newbury Council on Aging for seniors from Newbury, Byfield and Plum Island.
The Council on Aging offers Newbury seniors activities such as game nights, live theater and music programs, exercise and educational programs, and social events such as St. Patrick’s Day, Thanksgiving and holiday luncheons.
The Council on Aging also provides transportation to local grocery and retail stores in a wheelchair-accessible van.
Those interested in learning more about the Friends and board service can send an email to info@friendsofthenewburycoa.org or send a letter of interest to FNCOA, PO Box 794, Byfield, MA 01922-0794.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.