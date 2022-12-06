NEWBURY — The Friends of Newbury Town Library is looking for help as it grows a "Forest of Trees" to display in the library's windows. For every $25 donation made until Dec. 31, FONTL will add a tree in the donor's honor or for someone of their choosing.
Donors will receive a free FONTL membership (or renewal) for one year. In addition the donor's name will be entered into a raffle to win a $75 gift card from Annie's in Newburyport.
Help FONTL fund library programs and more by either dropping off or mailing a check payable to FONTL: at Newbury Town Library, Friends Festival of Trees, 0 Lunt Street, Byfield, MA 01922. Donors are reminded to include the name-s) of those they'd like to see appear on each tree. One hundred percent of funds raised is donated to the library to fund programs, discounted museum passes and more.
