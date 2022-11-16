NEWBURYPORT — A local nonprofit is teaming up with an area marijuana company to keep the city green.
The Friends of Newburyport Trees is dedicated to supporting the city’s Tree Commission with funding for spring and fall tree planting.
The nonprofit organization announced Wednesday it will partner with Salem-based Alternative Therapies Group II to raise some money.
ATG operates a pair of adult-use marijuana dispensaries in Salisbury and Amesbury, and will donate a percentage of all sales from its new Wicked Tree brand to make quarterly donations to the Friends of Newburyport Trees.
Residents voted to ban local retail marijuana shops in the city, 52% to 48%, in 2019 but Friends of Newburyport Trees President Crispin Miller said he’s not concerned about ATG’s product.
“We have no concerns at all because we are not promoting their product. They are just providing us with a way to beautify Newburyport,” he said.
High Street resident Lynn Schow was the head of Opt Out Newburyport, which placed the marijuana shop ballot question before voters in 2019 but she did not return calls for comment on Wednesday.
ATG marketing specialist David Hult said in an email that his company has no intentions of trying to change anything in Newburyport.
“We just want to give back. I created the Wicked Tree brand, and I grew up in Newburyport on Boyd Dr., long ago and have a deep love for the city. Our only goal here is to give back to a city that we love, and help the environment along the way,” he wrote.
Formed in 2004, the Friends of Newburyport Trees has also donated over $40,000 to support local tree planting efforts since 2018.
Miller said his group is thrilled with the opportunity to partner with Alternative Therapies Group and would be happy to do so with other area businesses as well.
“This is a relatively inexpensive way to for them to better the community,” he said.
The Friends of Newburyport trees plants between 40 and 50 trees a year.
“We do about 25 in the spring, 25 in the fall,” Miller said.
Since the Friends of Newburyport Trees has been around for almost two decades, Miller said the organization’s continuity is assured and asked interested parties to got to group’s the website at: www.fontrees.org/.
“We would love to invite any corporation that would like to have a similar partnership to join us,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.