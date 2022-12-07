NEWBURYPORT — Friends of Newburyport Trees had good cause to celebrate the last 12 months, announcing earlier this week that the group raised $40,000 — enough to plant 70 new trees across the city.
Chris Miller, president of the nonprofit organization that has been working since 2004 with the city’s Tree Commission and Department of Public Services to plan, plant and care for Newburyport’s public trees, called 2022 a “good year” for the organization.
“We’ve accomplished a lot, raised some money and planted some trees,” he said.
Friends of Newburyport Trees is also celebrating its new partnership with Alternative Therapies Group, which will see the Salem-based marijuana growing and dispensing company making a quarterly donation in support of the city’s public trees.
“We’ve gotten donations from a number of different companies in the past but this is our first sponsor. So we are very excited. I just wish we could get more companies to do the same,” Miller said.
Miller’s group has also worked with the Department of Public Services, which cleared approximately 300 feet of debris and invasive species growth to make way for a Ryan Kelley recognition sculpture as well as new trees, shrubs, and perennial plantings along the North End Rail Trail.
Mayor Sean Reardon’s plan to roll the Parks Department into the Department of Public Services has not caused any hiccups, according to Miller, who added his group has been able to keep things running “as smooth as silk” with Parks Manager Michael Hennessey.
“Mike and I have known each other for some time and he’s doing a great job. We just see eye-to-eye on things.” he said.
Hennessey said he has been working alongside Friends of Newburyport Trees ever since he started on the job, seven years ago.
“We try to assist them as much as we can. We basically delivered the trees to the rail trail for them and placed them this year. Then they planted them,” he said, referring to the Clipper City Rail Trail.
Hennessey added groups like Friends of Newburyport Trees are “essential” to keeping the city well-stocked with street trees.
“Our goals go hand-in-hand. I’m a big proponent of trees because I’m a certified arborist and I’ve been planting in the city for over 30 years. So, to see trees come down that aren’t healthy, and then immediately see them go back up is just fantastic,” he said.
Donations continue to come in to Friends of Newburyport Trees, according to Miller, who said a new tree makes a great Christmas gift and asked that people interested in learning more to go to the organization’s website at: www.fontrees.org.
