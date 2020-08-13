NEWBURYPORT – The Friends of the Newburyport Public Library recently received a $2,640 grant to support the needs of people with blindness or progressive loss of sight.
The grant comes courtesy of the Essex County Community Foundation via the Greater Newburyport Fund for the Blind.
The funding will aid the library in its mission to improve accessibility and service to all community members through the use of new adaptive technology, equipment, staff training and programming, according to a press release.
Adaptive technology and equipment will be available at the library and for borrowing by library users.
Current public health circumstances pose a challenge for all with tightened budgets and increased needs. Clearly reading a prescription bottle, important mail or even leisure materials can be problematic for visually impaired people – everyday tasks most people take for granted.
The Friends of the Newburyport Public Library hopes the purchase of new adaptive items will bring greater access to visually impaired Newburyport residents, according to the release. The library is purchasing and implementing these visual aid items.
For updates on the accessibility project, visit www.newburyportpl.org.
