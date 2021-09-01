NEWBURYPORT – The Friends of Newburyport Youth Services will host two drive-in movies in the parking lot at the north end of Plum Island on Sept. 10 and 11.
This fundraiser will feature “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” on Friday, Sept. 10, and “Cars” on Saturday, Sept. 11. The parking lot will open at 6 p.m. and the movies will start at dusk. The non-profit Friends of NYS will be charging $25 per car.
There will also be concessions available, cash only, with all proceeds supporting Newburyport Youth Services programing. The Institution for Savings and Bentley Realty are sponsors for the films.
Visit Facebook.com/friendsofnys.org for more information.
