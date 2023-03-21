NEWBURYPORT — The Friends of Newburyport Youth Services will host its first spring/summer consignment sale on April 1 from 9 am. to 2 p.m. and April 2 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The sale will be at the West Newbury Town Annex, 382 Main St. People can sign up to sell gently used and new children’s and babies clothing, toys and equipment.
Although it will be the first consignment sale sponsored by the organization, this is not the first it has managed, according to a news release.
The group previously managed consignment sales for the Greater Newburyport Families Club, with more than 24 years of management experience, the release said.
The event provides an opportunity to clean out children’s closets and playrooms of items that no longer fit or are used. There is no charge to participate. Sellers receive 60% of the proceeds for items sold and 40% goes to the Friends.
This money then goes directly to Newburyport Youth Services for membership subsidies, need-based program scholarships, medical staff to enable participation, programs and staff, and securing a permanent location.
The sign-up period has begun. Items to sell can be dropped off March 31.
Volunteers are needed at various times during the sale. As a special perk, volunteers get to shop at the exclusive presale the evening of March 31.
To volunteer, send an email with “VOLUNTEER” in the subject line to friendsnys.consignment@gmail.com. Contact the group if there are any other questions.
Friends of Newburyport Youth Services was formed in 2016 as a 501©(3) nonprofit, with the mission of fundraising and advocating for Youth Services. Use this URL to register to sell: https://www.myconsignmentmanager.com/newburyport/.
