NEWBURYPORT — A petition drive, launched last weekend by the nonprofit Friends of Newburyport Youth Services, implores the city to move forward with the purchase and renovation of 57 Low St. as a permanent home for NYS.
The city agency has long needed a stable and centralized space to provide programs for the city’s youths and their families. Advocates believe the state-owned Low Street property is ideal given its proximity to schools, including River Valley Charter School.
Mayor Donna Holaday has advocated for NYS over the years in pursuing the property from the state Division of Capital Asset Management, but she recently pivoted from that plan after receiving high construction cost estimates for the project.
Instead, she suggested making improvements to the former Brown School site at 42 Milk St. where the organization has been located since 2014.
The mayor said using the Low Street property is still a possibility, but other ideas such as moving the Parks Department there have been floated. Regardless of its intended use, the city has until March 1 to decide whether to buy 57 Low St., using $220,000 from its free cash account.
Last month, the city received an additional 60 days following the initial Dec. 31 deadline for this purchase. With more time, advocates have mobilized a social media and letter-writing campaign, calling on city officials to move on the purchase.
The most recent feasibility study, conducted by city consultant Studio MLA, estimated that creating a permanent home for Youth Services on Low Street would cost about $8.6 million.
Ashley Shwom, president of the Friends of NYS, said this feasibility study included everything they could possibly want, but “that was a dream goal.”
“That dream can’t happen, but we can still meet the needs of NYS by simplifying this,” she said, explaining that the new plan features a phased-in approach with no actual breaking of ground.
Instead, NYS plans to rehabilitate the current building and focus on short-term needs for now, while also providing the opportunity for future growth.
She and other advocates are working closely with local two architectural firms and two general contractors to revisit these costs and designs, while remaining mindful of protecting the adjacent wetlands. These architects and general contractors are working pro bono to help Youth Services, she said.
The Friends of NYS has taken inspiration from the construction of other youth centers around the state, including in Andover. Shwom said a lot of people have reached out to donate materials and time to this project to help lower costs.
The proposed plan includes the construction of an administrative space and renovations of the existing building for an estimated $3.5 million.
The Friends of NYS also intends to raise at least $1 million on its own for the project. Shwom said the nonprofit would pursue state and local funding for that.
A plan to build a gymnasium was also moved to a future second phase, which would allow more time for money to be raised through a public-private partnership, she explained.
“We’re really asking the voters to sign the petition to say, ‘Yes, we believe that NYS should have a home at Low Street and that it is the best option,'” Shwom said. “It’s also showing that the Brown School is not a financially viable option for NYS or for the city. It’s also not a healthy option for NYS.”
The petition makes it clear that the Friends of NYS does not support the Brown School as an option, she said.
She added that a lot of youths are leading this effort, and that city councilors should take the time to hear their concerns.
The Friends of NYS plans to work closely with city officials “to really hone in on the costs of this, so that we can really show the public, this is what your investment is going to do and this is going to be the return on your investment,” Shwom said.
The nonprofit has a goal of 1,500 signatures by the end of the month. For more: www.ipetitions.com/petition/SayYEStoNYS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.