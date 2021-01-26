NEWBURYPORT – The Friends of Newburyport Youth Services will host a virtual community forum to discuss the need for a permanent home for NYS at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, on Zoom. This forum is open to the public.
Andrea Egmont, director of NYS, will join the friends to provide information, facilitate conversation and answer questions from the community. Egmont will present “where we are and where we want to go” -- the vision for Newburyport Youth Services, according to a press release. A history and timeline of NYS as well as current needs of the department will be outlined. There will be an opportunity for discussion and questions.
“The community has begun to hear a lot of discussion around a debate between Low Street and the Brown School as homes for NYS, but what we think has been missing is to hear from NYS about what they need," said Ashley Shwom-SantaFe, president of the friends group, in the press release. “This could ultimately help make site selection easier for the community.“
The forum will be hosted through a Zoom webinar. To register, go to the Friends of NYS website (www.friendsofnys.org) under “Events”. It will also be streamed live on Facebook, as well as recorded and available for viewing later.
