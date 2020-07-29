NEWBURYPORT – Plum Island Light will receive a $1,000 grant through the U.S. Lighthouse Society’s preservation grant program.
As announced earlier this year by The Friends of Plum Island Light, tours of the lighthouse at Plum Island Point are on hold indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since tour donations and gift sales provide substantial funding for light house programs, the group's revenues this year have been deeply curtailed, according to a press release.
Jeffrey Gales, executive director of the US Lighthouse Society said, “These are tough times, for all of us. The financial hardship caused by this pandemic has slowed travel and tourism, making it so much harder for lighthouse groups dependent on gate receipts for most of their operating budgets – to share the legacy of the lights they work to preserve.”
One of 24 grants made, the Plum Island Light will use the money to help complete preservation projects. Throughout the spring and summer work has been underway to replace and reseal a number of cracked panes in the lantern room at the top of the light. These panels are curved and require specialized artisans to make and install the replacements, according to the press release.
Now that the glass repairs are complete, members of the volunteer group have discovered the need to paint and make repairs to the ceiling.
“This grant money couldn’t have come at a better time for us," said John Vogl, Friends of Plum Island Light board president. “With it we will be able to complete the work we began before the pandemic to secure and protect the light and our fourth order Fresnel lens for years to come. We are very grateful to the USLHS for their help today and for all they do to promote preservation of our nation’s lighthouses.”
The current lighthouse has been in its present location since it was built in 1898. The U.S. Coast Guard maintains the light and the lens; the Friends of Plum Island Light provide for the care of the tower and property.
For more information about the Plum Island Lighthouse, visit http://www.newenglandlighthouses.net/plum-island.html or contact the group at friendsofpilight@aol.com or Friends of Plum Island Light, P. O. Box 381, Newburyport, MA 01950
