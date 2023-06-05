NEWBURY — The Friends of Plum Island Light will hold a special meeting June 21, at 6:30 p.m. at PITA Hall, 8 Plum Island Blvd., Newbury. It is a members-only meeting to vote on updated by-laws. Summary of revisions will be provided.
