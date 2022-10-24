AMESBURY — Thirty-two Amesbury Public Library patrons who were facing fines saw their records cleared thanks to the Friends of the Amesbury Public Library, which raised the money to pay off their debts.
For the past four years, the Friends of the Amesbury Public Library has held its Circle of Friends fundraiser with the goal of helping to pay off the fines of library patrons.
This year, $515 was raised, which in turn paid the bills for 32 of the library’s patrons. While the library does not charge late fees for books, there are fines for lost or damaged items as well as late fees for DVDs and other digital media.
The Friends of the Amesbury Public Library, formed in 1991, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support library programming and materials. Each year, the organization donates roughly $20,000 to the library for museum passes, programs, events, materials, genealogy programs and more.
“We’re always trying to find ways to make our library as accessible as possible for everyone, and we are well aware that some of the fees that have come up in the past are keeping patrons out of the library space because they’re not able to take out materials or feel as though they’re welcomed into the space,” said Katie Fawkes of the Friends of the Amesbury Public Library.
Fawkes said she loves seeing the response of patrons who were not expecting such an act of kindness.
“The biggest impact is just the excitement and the general happiness of patrons who weren’t expecting this and maybe they were working to get around to paying that off in time or it was something that was feeling a little bit daunting to them,” Fawkes said.
She said the organization does not play a role in deciding which patrons’ fines are covered.
“We don’t let anyone know that we’re doing this in advance, and we actually have no visibility into who each of those patrons are. Our library director goes through the list of patrons and applies it to cover as many accounts as possible,” Fawkes said. “So it’s always just a really nice feeling to be able to surprise and delight folks and get them back to lending and borrowing.”
Library Director Aimie Westphal said she is grateful for the work done by the Friends of the Amesbury Public Library.
“We appreciate the Friends group’s support across so many areas at the library, especially for coordinating this fundraiser to pay bills on patron accounts,” Westphal said. “This allows us to increase access to those who may have been blocked due to bills. The library is for everyone and this program helps support that mission.”
The Friends of the Amesbury Public Library raises money through memberships, donations, fundraisers and its used bookshop, The Stacks.
Fawkes said it has been closed for both in-person and online use for the last few months as the inventory has been moved back to the lower level of the library. But they plan on the online store being open again by the end of this year with the physical store not far behind it.
To learn more about the Friends of the Amesbury Public Library, visit www.amesburylibraryfriends.org.
Matt Petry covers Amesbury and Salisbury for The Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: mpetry@northofboston.com.
