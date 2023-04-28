BYFIELD — The Friends of the Newbury Council on Aging is seeking new members to fill open seats on its volunteer board of directors. The board directors meet at the Newbury Council on Aging at 12 Kent Way in Byfield. Board members serve a minimum of two years.
The FNCOA seeks members with a variety of skills, and especially candidates with experience in fundraising, accounting, human resources, social services, media, marketing and legal expertise. Candidates with connections to local cultural, religious, and community organizations are also desired.
Established in 1996, the non-profit organization raises funds to support programs offered by the Newbury Council on Aging for seniors in Newbury, Byfield, and Plum Island.
The Newbury Council on Aging offers Newbury seniors activities such as game nights, live theater and music programs, exercise and educational programs, and social events such as St. Patrick’s Day, Thanksgiving, and holiday luncheons. The Newbury COA also provides transportation to local grocery and retail stores in a wheelchair-accessible van.
Those interested in learning more about the Friends of the Newbury Council on Aging and board service can send an email to: info@friendsofthenewburycoa.org or send a letter of interest to FNCOA, PO Box 794, Byfield, MA 01922-0794.
