NEWBURYPORT — Despite the COVID-19 crisis, Newburyport Public Library is making a special effort to help its patrons.
The library has continued to provide books, information and resources to the community through a range of digital services and newsletters, according to a press release.
To help the library, Friends of the Newburyport Library — an organization of local people and businesses that pays for programs — is seeking members and asking current members to renew for the next year at whatever level they can afford. The new membership year begins July 1. While city funding covers the library’s operating expenses, it pays for only a portion of new materials and programs.
In the last few years, the Friends funded: the library’s discounted museum pass program; programs for all ages and summer reading programs and prizes; a children’s magic show and book sale; new and reupholstered furniture, half the cost of the new lobby water fountain and bottle filler, audiovisual equipment upgrades in the Program Room; The Daily News microfilm digitization project; exhibits, preservation materials, new items and genealogy databases in the Archival Center; and staff attendance at conferences.
To renew online, click on www.newburyportfol.org/membership/ and pay through PayPal. Membership fees are: senior/student, $5; individual, $15; household, $30; and patron, $50. To send a check, download a membership form at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GhUY1Um89P4CV8kDM4CWtZNe2lY796P0/view and mail it.
As a special incentive, the Friends will randomly select the names of five renewing or new members and donate books to the library in their honor in September. Each book will feature a nameplate with the member’s name. Each winner will also have the honor of being the first to check out the book.
