NEWBURYPORT – The Friends of the Newburyport Public Library is in the midst of a membership drive that runs through June 30.
Anyone who would like to renew a current membership and those non-members who wish to join are encouraged to do so before June 30. All memberships will be valid through June 30, 2022.
The link to the membership sign-up page is www.newburyportfol.org/membership-2/
“Membership is the foundation for our work supporting the Library,” said Stacey Brandon, president of Friends of the Newburyport Public Library, in a press release. “We hope all of our members will renew and that anyone in the community who's experienced the vast array of services we fund and support will also join to show how much these services have meant to them, especially during the year we've all just experienced. The cost is small, but the impact is great.”
Annual dues for membership in The Friends of the Newburyport Public Library supplement a variety of programs offered to library patrons. In 2020, the Friends funded:
Take and Create Activity Kits for children and teens; virtual programs like Identifying Backyard Birds, Social Media’s Contribution to Democracy, and Virtual Bingo for adults and families; continued work in the Archival Center for the acquisition, preservation, and digitization of collections; the Museum Pass Program, which provides passes to museums such as the Museum of Science, Peabody Essex Museum, and Zoo New England, among others; and the Kanopy video streaming service, which offers over 30,000 films, including award-winning documentaries, acclaimed indie, classic, educational films, and children’s content to view on your computer, TV, or mobile device.
