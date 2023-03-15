NEWBURYPORT — The Friends of the Newburyport Public Library will hold its 43rd Great Old Book Sale from Wednesday, March 22, to Saturday, March 25, in the library’s Program Room.
The sale raises money to support the library.
The event begins with its traditional members sale for Friends of the Library members on March 22 from 2 to 8 p.m.
Those who are not members of the Friends may purchase a membership and receive an entry number for the sale in the library lobby beginning at noon that day. Memberships may also be purchased at any time at the circulation desk or from the Friends’ website, www.newburyportfol.org.
Opening day for the public sale is Thursday, March 23, from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. On Friday, March 24, the sale runs from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Prices will be posted at the sale and payments can be made with cash, checks or credit cards.
On Saturday, March 25, the sale is open from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and buyers can fill a bag for $5. Bags will be available for free to those who need them.
The Friends welcomes donations of books and audio books for the sale. Donations will be accepted beginning Saturday, March 18, from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and continue Monday, March 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Tuesday, March 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Hardcover and paperback books in good to excellent condition and audio books are welcome. The Friends cannot accept other media, magazines, textbooks, encyclopedias, and outdated technology or travel guides.
Books that are moldy, damaged or in poor condition cannot be resold and will not be accepted. Donations should be limited to no more than eight boxes per household. All donations should be brought through the front door of the library to the Program Room.
The Friends welcomes volunteers who would like to help sort and organize materials for the event. A sign-up book for volunteers is on a table in the library lobby and all help is appreciated by The Friends.
